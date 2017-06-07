Feeling Lucky? Powerball Jackpot Reaching Historic Heights

LANSING (WWJ) – Someone has a chance to change their life forever if they win Wednesday night’s $375 million Powerball jackpot. The cash option for the jackpot is about $235 million.

If a Michigan player wins tonight’s $375 million jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball prize won in the state. On Aug. 15, 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Lawson’s jackpot holds the record for the largest lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was Julie Leach, of Three Rivers. Leach won the game’s $310.5 million jackpot on Sept. 30, 2015.

Powerball tickets for tonight’s drawing can be purchased throughout the state and online at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. for $2 each. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to five times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m.