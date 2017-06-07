Detroit Man Charged In Grosse Pointe Woods Home Invasion, Sex Assault

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 27-year-old Detroit man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Grosse Pointe Woods home and raped a woman at gunpoint.

According to prosecutors, Gerald Duane Day entered the victim’s house n the 19000 block of Raymond. at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, assaulted the 37-year-old female resident; and, holding a handgun to her hard asked her where her valuables were located before sexually assaulting her.

The suspect fled the scene, and an investigation by the Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department led to Day’s arrest.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged him with the following: home invasion, first degree; two counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree (during felony and/or with weapon); criminal sexual conduct, second degree (during felony and/or with weapon; assault with intent to commit armed robbery; felon in possession of a weapon; and felony firearm.

An arraignment was scheduled for Thursday morning in Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court.

In a statement, Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Director John Kosanke acknowledge the work of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in helping to solve the case.

“This case is a great example of many different agencies working together to make the Grosse Pointe communities a safe place,” Kosanke said, in a statement.

Worthy said facts and evidence in the case will be presented in court at the preliminary examination.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department working in conjunction with other police departments and my office,” she added, “this alleged dangerous predator will now face very serious criminal charges.”

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Day served prison time on a 2010 conviction for armed robbery in Wayne County.