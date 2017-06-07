CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Police: Driver Surrenders At Rest Area After High-Speed Chase On I-75

June 7, 2017 11:15 AM

HOLLY (WWJ) – A high-speed police chase that stretched from Oakland County to north of Flint ended with an arrest at a rest stop off I-75.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers attempted to stop a 2010 Dodge Charger, early Wednesday morning, along northbound I-75 near Holly. When the driver failed to pull over, police say a chase ensued reaching speeds as high as 100 miles per hour before the drive gave up.

He pulled into a rest area, on northbound I-75 about a quarter-mile mile north of W. Dodge Rd. in Genesee County, and surrendered without further incident.

No one was injured and no police vehicles were damaged.

Police say the suspect, a 21-year-old Port Huron man, faces expected drunken driving and fleeing and eluding charges. The case had been forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending an arraignment.

