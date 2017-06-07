Police: Woman Attacked While Jogging In Oakwood Metropark

HURON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A 47-year-old man has been arrested after her allegedly attacked a woman jogging in Oakwoods Metropark.
Huron Township police say the victim was alone in the park Tuesday when a man appeared suddenly from the woods, struck her in the face, knocked her to the ground and then tried to sexual assault her. She was able to fight off her attacker and run away.
Police were called and investigators located the suspect on a nearby trail a short time later, with the woman’s phone that he allegedly stole.
The suspect, whose name had not yet been released, remains held by police awaiting charges.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital, according to reports. It’s unclear at this time how badly she was injured.