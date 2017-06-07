These Photos Of Hilary Duff’s Butt Broke The Internet [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Remember when Kim Kardashian tried to do this? Hilary Duff may have just knocked her off her throne. Duff was trending world-wide on social media — not for killer music or Disney shows she was on in the past, but for her booty.

It was Duff’s duff in all its glory and the world went crazy when she was pictured wearing a skin-tight pink dress.

Hilary duff thicc outta nowhere pic.twitter.com/1JTfWrab9v — P3 (@LILP3_) June 4, 2017

⭐️ on set – Sutton e Hilary Duff sul set della quarta stagione di Younger a Brooklyn, New York City il 2 Giugno. pic.twitter.com/csa2DGTnlS — Sutton Foster Italia (@SuttonFosterIT) June 7, 2017

Tuesday evening I received a text that said, “when did Hilary Duff get so thick?” And the photo you see below is what was sent to me.

People have just realized Hilary Duff is thick and honey, they're living https://t.co/nQDwQw4H90 pic.twitter.com/ALgRdEQQCG — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 7, 2017

My response was, “This can’t be real.” It really does appear that the bikini photo has not been photoshopped.

People have lost their minds over these photos. Her backside now has its own Twitter feed.

When did Hilary Duff become a Kardashian pic.twitter.com/frZUOKxAe8 — la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 5, 2017

Miss Thickary Duff has always had cakes..2nd one is an edit tho — xx (@britsjournals) June 5, 2017

Don't you disrespect Hilary by comparing them to the Kardashians! pic.twitter.com/amcHO7i4Xq — ☭That Good Krussy☭ (@_Voyager__) June 5, 2017

Hilary duff breaking the internet gracefully > 🙌🏾 — KenJayCapone (@KenJayCapone) June 5, 2017

I'm not buying Hillary Duff had surgery when her buttocks and legs match. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PdJ5ECGW7Z — BIGNOAH (@BIGNOAH256) June 6, 2017

Hilary Duff definitely ain't Lizzie McGuire anymore pic.twitter.com/mxT1KnEEzA — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) June 4, 2017

#HilaryDuff trending cause it's now everyone noticing she bae asf, she was been bae since Lizzie McGuire tho 😩😍 — KY7.7☯️ (@FWMDP) June 4, 2017

I'm gon be in her DMs like Hey now hey now — Jimmy Daley (@GreygooseJr) June 5, 2017

The photos are from the shooting of the show “Younger” that Duff is the star of.