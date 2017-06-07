These Photos Of Hilary Duff’s Butt Broke The Internet [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Remember when Kim Kardashian tried to do this? Hilary Duff may have just knocked her off her throne. Duff was trending world-wide on social media — not for killer music or Disney shows she was on in the past, but for her booty.
It was Duff’s duff in all its glory and the world went crazy when she was pictured wearing a skin-tight pink dress.
Tuesday evening I received a text that said, “when did Hilary Duff get so thick?” And the photo you see below is what was sent to me.
My response was, “This can’t be real.” It really does appear that the bikini photo has not been photoshopped.
People have lost their minds over these photos. Her backside now has its own Twitter feed.
The photos are from the shooting of the show “Younger” that Duff is the star of.