Cars ‘R’ Stars This Sunday On The Historic Packard Proving Grounds

SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) – Summertime means “classic car time” in metro Detroit — and while the Woodward Dream Cruise brings out the favorites of the 50s, older vehicles should not be overlooked.

A piece of Detroit’s automotive history will be in the spotlight when the Historic Packard Proving Grounds hosts the big Cars ‘R’ Stars classic car show this Sunday.

Taking a spin in a 1930 Packard Roadster, WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert joked that it’s clear cars in those days were made for smaller people.

Although the seats weren’t that comfortable, the car’s an example of 1930s luxury, for those who had an extra $4,000 to spend — quite a lot in those days.

“These particular cars were owned by much wealthier people than anybody in my family,” volunteer Bruce Webster, taking Gilbert for a cruise around the grounds.

The show takes place on June 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grounds on Van Dyke Ave. at 23 Mile Rd. in Shelby Township. It will feature hundreds of vintage vehicles from all eras, and, this year, a most interesting special feature entitled, “Hoods in the Rear.” This is a variety of unusual cars built, over the years, with the engine in the rear of the car.

Among the featured cars will be three different Stout Scarabs from 1935 to 1936, the famous Tucker automobile of 1948, considered ahead of its time, and the infamous Corvair of the 1960s that came under attack by Ralph Nader.

There will be a number of examples of the VW Beetles and Mini Buses from the 1950s and 60s, as well as a vintage bicycle exhibition.

“The Goal of the Cars R Stars Show at the historic Packard Proving Grounds is to honor the role of vehicles in our collective history. By featuring some of the most unique cars in automotive history, we are telling a fascinating part of that story,” said Don Sommer Cars ‘R’ Stars @PPG board member. ”This will be a great opportunity for whole families to share memories and history together with the actual vehicles there to inspire stories”

Car owners who want to participate are encouraged to pre register. Get complete information at www.carsrstars.com.