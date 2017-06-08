James Comey Testifies Before Senate: WATCH LIVE| LISTEN TO UPDATES ON WWJ|

4th Gas Main Break In Grosse Pointe Woods In 6 Weeks

June 8, 2017 12:59 PM

GROSSE POINTE WOODS (WWJ) – For the second time in the past week, there’s been a gas leak in Grosse Pointe Woods.

DTE Energy’s John Fossen says the leak, Thursday afternoon, is in the area of Anita and Charlevoix, near Mack Avenue.

The cause, at this time, is unclear.

“We did not have a DTE crew working in that immediate area at the time,” Fossen said. “We know that there’s some sewer work being done, but we can’t say for sure that it’s related to the current leak.”

“Our people are on site and they’re investigating,” he added.

Grosse Pointe Woods Safety officials say number of streets in the area have been closed while the gas leak is being repaired and about two-dozen people were evacuated from their homes.  Nearby Mason School is on lockdown as a precaution.

This is the fourth gas main break in Grosse Pointe Woods in the past six weeks: one was April 27, and there were two in May.

