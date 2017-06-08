CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Intruder Shoots Resident During St. Clair Shores Home Invasion

June 8, 2017 7:33 AM

SAINT CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – Police in Saint Clair Shores are searching for a gunman who shot and injured a resident during an early morning home invasion.

The incident happened Thursday at a home on Euclid Street, off Jefferson Avenue just north of 13 Mile Road.

Police Chief Todd Wilcox said the suspect broke into the upper flat of a multi-unit home and at some point, shot the 21-year-old resident in the back. The suspect then fled the scene as the victim called 911 and sought help from his neighbor.

“He’s undergoing surgery right now,” Wilcox told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “My understanding is he was walking and talking just before surgery and we hope to get more information interviewing him this morning.”

The man’s current condition is not known, but he’s expected to recover.

Neighbor Russel Stanbough heard the commotion but said he never saw the suspect.

“It was about 3:30, I heard a gunshot. So I came and got up out of bed and I looked outside and I didn’t see anything and I checked around the house and I didn’t see nothing,” he said. “And then I went back to bed and then all a sudden, police cars all over the place.”

The suspect remains at large.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

