Lions Sign Free Agent T Tony Hills And Waive G Connor Bozick

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent T Tony Hills and waived G Connor Bozick. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Hills (6-5, 304) joins the Lions entering his ninth season after most recently playing the last two seasons (2015-16) with the New Orleans Saints, where he appeared in 19 games during that span. Prior to New Orleans, he spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2014), Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2009-10).
After beginning his career as fourth-round pick (130th overall) by the Steelers in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Texas, Hills has appeared in 33 career games with one start.