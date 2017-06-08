Lions Sign Free Agent T Tony Hills And Waive G Connor Bozick

June 8, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Tony Hills

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent T Tony Hills and waived G Connor Bozick. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Hills (6-5, 304) joins the Lions entering his ninth season after most recently playing the last two seasons (2015-16) with the New Orleans Saints, where he appeared in 19 games during that span. Prior to New Orleans, he spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2014), Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2009-10).

After beginning his career as fourth-round pick (130th overall) by the Steelers in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Texas, Hills has appeared in 33 career games with one start.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch