Red Wings Release 2017-18 Preseason Schedule

June 8, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced their 2017-18 preseason schedule.

The Red Wings begin their preseason slate with three straight games on the road (Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Boston; Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Pittsburgh; Thursday, Sept. 21 at Chicago) before dropping the puck at the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena for four straight home preseason games. The Red Wings will host the Boston Bruins (Saturday, Sept. 23), Pittsburgh Penguins (Monday, Sept. 25) and Chicago Blackhawks (Thursday, Sept. 28) at Little Caesars Arena before concluding the preseason schedule with a home-and-home series against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Toronto; Saturday, Sept. 30 at Toronto).

Tickets for all Red Wings home preseason games will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 and can be purchased at the Joe Louis Arena and Fox Theatre Box Offices, all Ticketmaster outlets (800-745-3000) or online at www.DetroitRedWings.com. The Little Caesars Arena Box Office is set to open in September.

The complete 2017-18 preseason schedule can be found below.

DETROIT RED WINGS 2017-18 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

                        DATE  DAY                                        SITE                                        TIME (ET)

September     19        Tue.     at Boston                     TD Garden                              7:00 p.m.

                        20        Wed.    at Pittsburgh                PPG Paints Arena                  7:00 p.m.

                        21        Thu.     at Chicago                   United Center                          8:30 p.m.

            23        Sat.      BOSTON                    Little Caesars Arena               7:00 p.m.

                        25        Mon.    PITTSBURGH            Little Caesars Arena               7:30 p.m.

                        28        Thu.     CHICAGO                  Little Caesars Arena               7:30 p.m.

                        29        Fri.       TORONTO                 Little Caesars Arena               7:30 p.m.

                        30        Sat.      at Toronto                    TBD                                        7:00 p.m.

2017-18 FULL SEASON TICKET PLANS AVAILABLE FOR INAUGURAL SEASON AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Red Wings full season tickets are now available for the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena. Fans who purchase 2017-18 season tickets receive great benefits, such as savings off box office prices, playoff priority, invitations to exclusive season ticket holder-only events, merchandise discounts, access to event presales and much more. Information on Red Wings full season ticket plans can be obtained by visiting www.LittleCaesarsArenaTicketPlans.com, or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.

