Teen Found Dead At Cranbrook Boarding School

BLOOMFIELD HILLS (WWJ) – A mystery is unfolding at Cranbrook private school in Oakland County, where a 17-year-old student’s body was discovered on campus.

The student, who is from California, was found dead Wednesday. Other circumstances are not yet known, with an investigation just getting underway — but police say there is no foul play suspected.

An autopsy is expected later Thursday.

Clay Matthews, the school’s Director of Communications, confirmed the situation in a statement.

“The Cranbrook Schools community is deeply saddened by this sudden and tragic loss,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the student’s family during this painful time.”

The school is located in Bloomfield Hills along Woodward Avenue off Long Pine Road.

