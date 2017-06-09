Addison Russell Returns To Cubs Following Abuse Allegation

June 9, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Addison Russell, Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Addison Russell has returned to the Chicago Cubs, one day after Major League Baseball began a domestic abuse investigation involving the shortstop.

Russell wasn’t in the starting lineup for Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, but he is available to play. Javy Baez started at shortstop.

Shortly after arriving at Wrigley Field, Russell said: “I’m here to stay. This is my job. This is what I love doing.”

Russell denies the allegation that he physically abused his wife, Melisa.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo on her Instagram account with a caption suggesting he had been unfaithful to her. In another post, a user — described by Melisa as a close friend — made the accusation that Russell had “hit” his wife.

