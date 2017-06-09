Don’t Text And Walk: Woman Falls Down Cellar Door While Texting [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

People used to say the toughest thing to do is chew gum and walk at the same time. Times have changed and now it’s walking and texting.

But don’t think this woman is just another distracted walked because her son says she’s legally blind and diabetic.

But where were the orange cones? Why did the two women who saw her fall not do anything to save her?

According to wyff4.com:

Video of the incident quickly went viral, but her son tells New York’s WCBS that the footage doesn’t give full context, saying it is important to know his 67-year-old mother is legally blind and diabetic. “When I first saw the video, my heart dropped,” he said. “It was painful to watch.”

According to her son it happened this way: “She regularly takes on schedule her meals and checks her sugar. As far as I was told, when she was walking down the street, she felt a little nauseous in a sense, and looked at her phone to see what time it was.”

It’s still a good reminder not to text and walk, whether you’re vision impaired or not.