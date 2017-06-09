Gay Pride Festival, Parade Returns To Downtown Detroit

June 9, 2017 6:02 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Motor City Pride annual festival and parade are scheduled this weekend in downtown Detroit.

Organizers say the two-day event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and will feature more than 200 entertainers. It includes a vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hart Plaza to remember members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community who have become victims of violence.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed at 12:30 p.m. by a rally at Hart Plaza.

The event attracts thousands of visitors to Detroit.

Chairperson Dave Wait says “Motor City Pride is a celebration of the strength and diversity of Michigan’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community that is second to none.”

Daily admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch