Lawmaker Mistakenly Hands Out Document With Porn References; Blames Friend

June 11, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Porn Politics, Ramon Perez, Rhode Island Lawmaker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker is acknowledging he mistakenly gave his colleagues a handout that showed open web browser tabs referencing pornographic content.

State Rep. Ramon Perez brought printouts of a Wikipedia article Wednesday to give to House Finance Committee members as part of his testimony in favor of a bill.

The screenshot reportedly showed multiple open browser tabs with titles referencing pornographic material. No images could be seen.

A House spokesman confirmed Perez gave the document to the clerk, who made copies and distributed them. The clerk collected the handouts from members when the tabs were discovered. Perez submitted a new handout the next day.

Perez says the incident was “a mistake.” He says the handout was provided to him by a friend whom he’d asked to research the information.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

