Several People Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash On 21 Mile Road

MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) – A section of 21 Mile Road in Macomb County is closed following a multi-vehicle accident that left several people injured.

Deputy Renee Yax, with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department, says several people were taken to local hospitals following the accident involving three vehicles at Creekside Road and 21 Mile Rd. —which is between Card Rd. and North Ave. in Macomb Township.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash or who was at fault.

“We do have 21 Mile Road shut down right now; that’s west of North Ave. and east of Beaufait Farms Blvd. while we continue to investigate,” said told WWJ Newsradio 950, at 1 p.m. Monday.

Yax did not have an exact number as to how many people were hurt, and there is no word at this time on the extent of the injuries.

Yax said the roadway was expected to remain closed for at least a couple of hours.

