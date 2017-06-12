Arena Football Player Penalized For Toilet-Themed Celebration [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When you think of football players being penalized for celebrations, usually it happened in the NFL but now even the Arena Football League is trying to take fun out of the game.
Damond Powell, a wide receiver for the Cedar Rapids Titans, scored a touchdown and his dance was unique.
After scoring, he squatted down and dropped the football from his rear end as if he were taking a number two.
The refs weren’t pleased and penalized Powell.
This is beyond dumb to me. The Arena Football League TV ratings aren’t through the roof and I would imagine most people don’t even know that the league is in play right now.
Why not allow celebration? Short of drinking or doing drugs on the sidelines, the league should allow it to happen.
Is this as bad as when Randy Moss pretended to moon the Lambeau Field crowd?
[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQK1Ja1Gk3s]