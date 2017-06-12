Authorities: Fire In Flint Kills 3, Including 2 Kids

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three people, including two children, have died following an early morning fire in Flint, Michigan.

Flint Fire Department District Commander Mark Kovach says firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday and found the two-story home engulfed in flames.

Kovach says a man and his two children died, while the children’s mother escaped. The Flint Journal reports she was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. WNEM-TV reports she jumped from a window.

Names and ages haven’t been released. Kovach says he believes the children who died were in their teens.

Neighbor Robert Woodruff says he awoke to his neighbor banging on their door screaming that her house was on fire and that her kids were inside. He says they’re in “disbelief.”

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Michigan State Police Sergeant Bruce Payne says Flint Fire arrived on the scene quickly, but the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The victims were found on the first floor of the home.

“The homeowner was upstairs, she was able to jump out of the second story window,” Payne said. “She ran to a neighbor’s house, alerted them to the fire and then told them to call 911.”

