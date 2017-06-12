Police: Man, Woman On Motorcycle Killed In Crash With F-150

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are looking for witnesses after two young people were killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The accident happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators, as a Ford F-150 was exiting the Ford Wyoming Theatre onto Ford Rd. at Wyoming. Police say the truck was struck by a motorcycle traveling westbound on Ford Rd.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 22-year-old Muhammed Al-Dairawi of Dearborn Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 22-year-old Heba Bazzi, was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries,

Police said members of a Belleville family traveling in the F-150 were not hurt.

No charges have been filed. As an investigation continues, police say alcohol or drugs are not believed to have played a role in the crash,

“This is a terrible tragedy and we are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please contact the Dearborn Police Department’s Accident Investigation Bureau,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, in a statement. “The Dearborn Police Department offers its condolences for all

of those involved.”

Anyone with information should call 313-943-2246.