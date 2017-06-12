Huskers’ Keyshawn Johnson Jr. Ticketed For Pot In Dorm Room

June 12, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Keyshawn Johnson Jr., nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska freshman receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. has been ticketed for marijuana possession after a resident director reported suspected drug use in a dormitory room.

According to a university police report, officers responding to a call to Selleck Hall on Friday found 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Johnson’s room. Johnson was ticketed and released for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson, the son of former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, is expected to compete for playing time this season.

A Nebraska athletic department statement said coach Mike Riley was aware of the situation and would have no immediate comment.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch