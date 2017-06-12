Police: 350 Prescription Pills Stolen At Gunpoint From Madison Heights Walgreens

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips to identify a man who allegedly stole pills from a pharmacy at gunpoint over the weekend.
Madison Heights police say the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at a clerk, working at a Walgreens on John R. Rd. at 12 Mile Saturday morning, before demanding a bag be filled with prescription medication.
No one was injured during the incident and the man was able to flee the store on foot with more than 350 pills, police said.
The robber is described as a white male, approximately 25 years old, 6′ to 6’2” tall and around 190 lbs with blond hair. He was wearing a light gray or blue hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Height police at 248-585-2100.