Police: 3 Hospitalized After Shootout In Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say three people were wounded in a shootout overnight in Southwest Detroit.

According to Detroit police investigators, the shooters — a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man — got into an argument at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, outside a home in the 1260-block of Annabell.

Both young men were wounded, police said, and got into separate cars to drive to a local hospital. One of the cars, police said, was involved in a crash at Fort and Springwells. He flagged down police officers who drove him the rest of the way.

While at the hospital, police discovered the other shooter as well as a 20-year-old woman who was apparently a bystander to the shooting. She was reported in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police said the 21-year-old man was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and the 23-year-old man was in serious condition with wounds to his arm and leg.

As an investigation continues, it’s unclear at this time what the initial argument was about. No names have been released.