Tyson Recalls Nearly 2.5 Million Pounds Of Breaded Chicken Products

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken — some of which was shipped to schools.

The company, based in Springdale, Arkansas, says the recall was made after it was notified June 6 by a supplier that the bread crumbs Tyson received could contain milk — an undeclared allergen (not listed on the label).

Company spokeswoman Caroline Ahn says the meat was shipped to 30 states.

According to Tyson, the recall is limited to institutional and food-service customers and the products are not available for purchase in retail stores. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tyson’s records show schools have purchased products through the company’s commercial channels.

Included are breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from Aug. 17, 2016 through Jan.14, 2017. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

31.86-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

31.05-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

20.0-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

32.81-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS” with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. (When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls).

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the products, Tyson says, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Christina Self, Supervisor-Consumer Relations, at 866-328-3156.

Anyone with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. Or call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline 1-888-674-6854.

