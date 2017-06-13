6 Face Charges After Video Of Flint Beating On Facebook

June 13, 2017 7:07 AM

FLINT (AP) – Six young people have been charged after a video posted on Facebook showed a 16-year-old girl being dragged from a Flint home and beaten.

The video posted this month shows the girl being punched and kicked until her face was bloodied.

Two 16-year-olds from Flint have been arraigned in Genesee County District Court on charges of first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. A 19-year-old and three 17-year-olds face similar charges.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton tells The Flint Journal that having a video “helps us identify the individuals that are perpetrating the crime.”

The video was posted on a Facebook page that uses Flint police in its title, but police say the page isn’t affiliated with the department.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

