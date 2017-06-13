Cabela’s New Macomb County Store To Open This Summer

CHESTERFIELD (WWJ) – A late-summer grand opening date has been set for Cabela’s new Macomb County location.
The 90,000-square foot outdoor retail store will be located at 45959 Towne Center Blvd., at Hall Road and I-94, near the Super Walmart and Menards — about 30 miles northeast of Detroit.
The doors will open Thursday, Aug. 3, with a celebration featuring live country music, giveaways, family activities, guest appearances, and more throughout the weekend.
A ceremony, hosted by Cabela’s executives, will begin at 9:45 a.m. on opening day, concluding with a ribbon being cut by an arrow shot from a bow by an employee of the store.
What will be Michiga’s fourth Cabela’s store is designed to offer customers “an immersive outdoor experience,” the company said. complete with Cabela’s signature Conservation Mountain and wildlife-display feature, dozens of taxidermy mounts, vintage outdoor photos and memorabilia, and a regionally specific theme and design features.
Around 175 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees have been hired to staff the location, most coming from Macomb County and the surrounding area.
Michigan’s other three Cabela’s are in Dundee, Saginaw and Grandville.