Holland: Wings Need To Discuss Retiring Fedorov’s Jersey

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Red Wings will bring seven retired numbers from the Joe Louis rafters to those of Little Caesars Arena, and may be prepared to add another.

Ken Holland said on Tuesday the team needs to seriously consider retiring Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91.

“I certainly think we have to have that discussion, internally,” Holland told the Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket.

Over a 13-year career with the Red Wings, Fedorov scored 400 goals and 954 points in 908 games. He also won three Stanley Cups and claimed MVP honors in the 1993-94 season.

“Certainly he had a tremendous career and I think he was one of the best players in the history of the Red Wings franchise,” Holland said. “Certainly I think that Mrs. Ilitch, Chris Ilitch, Tom Wilson, Jim Devellano, myself, all the people that are involved probably have to have a conversation about Sergei.”

The complicating factor in regard to Fedorov’s legacy is that he didn’t spend his entire career with the Wings. He signed with the Ducks after the 2002-03 season and played out his time in the NHL with the Blue Jackets and the Capitals. He also inked an offer sheet with the Hurricanes in 1997 and missed a large chunk of the ensuing season until Detroit matched the offer.

“Certainly with Sergei leaving the organization before his career had ended and the offer sheet were probably factors that have played into where we are now,” Holland said.

The only two players from the Red Wings most recent dynasty whose numbers are retired are Steve Yzerman and Nick Lidstrom. Neither of them played for another NHL team.

“Nick won eight Norris trophies and Stevie, what he accomplished, they were no-brainers and it was done immediately,” said Holland.

Asked if he would vote in favor of retiring Fedorov’s number, Holland paused, chuckled and repeated, “We have to have a conversation.”