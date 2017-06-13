Michigan Senate To Vote On Letting Vehicles Run Unattended

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Legislation up for a vote in the Michigan Senate would let residents legally leave a vehicle running unattended on private property.
The bill, which won House approval last month, was proposed after a Roseville man was ticketed $128 for leaving a car running in his driveway as the vehicle warmed up.
His complaint over the $128 ticket went viral on Facebook, drawing thousands of shares, angry comments, debate — and the attention of state lawmakers.
A state rule requires people to stop the engine and remove the ignition key before letting a vehicle stand unattended. The legislation would keep the prohibition in place only for vehicles parked on public streets, but not if they are equipped with a remote-start feature.
The Senate plans to vote Tuesday, and the bill is expected to soon go to Gov. Rick Snyder for his signature.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.