Multiple Brands Of Rawhide Dog Chews Recalled Over Unapproved Chemical Use

June 13, 2017 9:46 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – If your dog eats rawhide chews, you’ll want to take note of this recall.

United Pet Group is voluntarily recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products that were sold in stores and online across the U.S. because they were made with an unapproved processing chemical.

The recall was initiated after United Pet Group identified that certain of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews.

The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

The company says it has received very limited reports of pet illness, based on the volume of possibly affected rawhide chew products manufactured and distributed. The primary complaint received from consumers was that the affected product had an unpleasant odor. Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported.

Exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity.

All of the dog chew products included in the recall have an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020, located on the back of the package.

Recalled products include:

• American Beefhide
This recall is limited to American Beefhide brand products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

• Digest-eeze
This recall is limited to Digest-eeze brand products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB, and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

• Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit)
This recall is limited to Healthy Hide products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: United Pet Group, a Division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. 3001 Commerce St. Blacksburg, VA 24060 1-800-645-5154.

Consumers who have purchased the products described above are urged to dispose of the product or return it directly to United Pet Group or to the store for full refund. For more information, call 1-855-215-4962.

