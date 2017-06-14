1,000 Jobs To Fill During Little Caesars Arena Job Fair

DETROIT (WWJ) – Here’s your chance to work at the new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons.
Little Caesars Arena is hosting a job fair Wednesday to hire part-time positions at the new stadium, which is expected to open in September.
At last week’s job fair, 500 people were offered employment. But LCA officials say they still have 1,000 positions to fill.
Positions, with both Olympia Entertainment and Delaware North SportService, include ushers, crowd managers, bartenders, cooks, servers, concierge, housekeepers, utility workers, retail workers, and parking and restroom attendants, among others.
Job seekers aren’t required to register in advance, but applicants will need to fill out and bring an interest form that can be downloaded at olympiaentertainment.com.
The fair runs from 2 to 7 p.m. at Joe Louis Arena, 19 Steve Yzerman Drive, in Detroit. (Parking is offered at the JLA garage and the Riverfront Lot)
Prospective candidates will be able to meet and interview with members of the management team, learn about the company and discuss opportunities at the new arena.