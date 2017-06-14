Gunman Attacks Members Of Congress: WATCH LIVEUPDATES ON WWJ | THE SHOOTER | MORE

Andre Drummond Likes A Tweet Depicting Himself In A Celtics Uniform. What Does It Mean? [PHOTO]

June 14, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

By: Evan Jankens
Andre Drummond is polarizing to the Detroit sports fans.

He signed a 5-year $125 million contract last July and now fans wish the Pistons wouldn’t have signed him to such a monster deal.

There recently have been reports that the Pistons have looked into trading the All-Star center.

Wednesday morning a Boston Celtics fan sent out a tweet that said, “@celtics Just imagine the dominance the team could possibly have with them on the squad. It’s just smart if you ask me! #DieHardFan #Celtics.”

It’s a basic tweet from a fan. That’s all it was until Andre Drummond decided to like the photo.

For all I know Drummond liked the awful photoshop of him in a Celtics uniform. Maybe the guy who tweeted it actually knows Drummond. Maybe he hit “like” by accident. No matter what happened or why he liked it, it might make Pistons’ fans happy to think that the team can get out from underneath his big contract.

