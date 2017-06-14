Gunman Attacks Members Of Congress: WATCH LIVEUPDATES ON WWJ | THE SHOOTER | MORE

Danica On Confronting Booing Fan: ‘I Had A Moment’ [VIDEO]

June 14, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Danica Patrick

By JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Danica Patrick says she “had a moment” when she lost her temper at a booing fan after qualifying for last week’s NASCAR race.

She says she knows the smarter thing to do would have been to “just keep walking.”

“But every now and again they just catch you in a moment, and I had a moment,” Patrick says.

In a video that went viral, Patrick stormed over to the fan and said: “I’m a person, too. I have feelings. When you boo me, it hurts my feelings.”

WARNING THE VIDEO IS NSFW

The 35-year-old driver said during a promotional tour of Boston on Wednesday that she decided not to sign autographs for a fan at the Poconos track who had gone through a security cordon.

She says she “didn’t feel it was right to honor that person for disrespecting the security guard.”
