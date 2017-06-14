CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Michigan Woman Resorts To Begging On Street To Send Her Daughter To College

June 14, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: battle creek, Begging For College, Mom Begs For University Funds

BATTLE CREEK (WWJ/AP) – A Michigan woman wants to send her daughter to college — and she’s not afraid to beg.

Lori Truex began standing on a busy street corner in Battle Creek this week with a handmade plea for donations. Kendall Truex has been accepted to Michigan State University but needs $24,000.

Her sign says Kendall is a 4.0 student. Truex says she drives a school bus, and her husband works in a factory. She says soliciting money for her daughter is out of her “comfort zone” but “you do what you have to do for your kids.”

She says that her daughter has received grants totaling over $5,000 and she’s looking to raise the remaining $24,000 over the course of the next 79 days by standing on a city corner — eight hours a day to raise the money– she figures she needs to average a little over $300 a day.

On Truex’s GoFundMe page says she and her husband are in student loan debt to the tune of $60,000 for a parent plus loan they took for another daughter to attend Grand Valley State University.

“This is the dirty little secret that parents don’t want to admit to themselves or others,” she says. “We can’t afford to send our children to college!”

Her daughter spent her first two years at Kellogg Community College thru the Legacy Scholars Program and is looking to complete her undergrad degree at MSU.

You can also find Truex on Twitter @1Mom1Year.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

