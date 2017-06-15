Detroit Water Customers Can Now ‘Skip The Line’ To Pay Bill

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit water customers are being encouraged to “Skip The Line” to pay their bill.

The city’s water and sewerage department is rolling out a new program, QLESS, that allows customers to register in advance of going to a customer care center, and get updates about possible wait times.

Rob Presnell, the department’s chief operation officer, says its all about giving customers the chance to do their business with the water department at their convenience.

“The launch of QLESS is a significant part of the overall effort to improve customer service by changing our operations to meet the needs of our customers,” Presnell said in a statement. “This allows customers to skip the line by placing themselves in the queue before they go to the DWSD customer care center – even days in advance if they choose to do so.”

Customers can save time and utilize QLESS to do the following:

• Call or text to get in line before going to a customer care center

• Receive calls or text updates about the wait time and their current spot in line

• Request additional time if the customer cannot make it to a customer care center in the indicated time

• Schedule appointments for specific dates and times.

Here’s how to “Skip the Line”:

1. Go to detroitmi.gov/how-do-I/find/DWSD-Customer-Care

2. For the desired customer care center, select the “Place yourself in line before you go to the center using QLess” icon

3. Enter your “first name”, “last name” and “phone number”

4. Select the reason you are coming to the center.

Learn more about QLESS and DWSD’s other “skip the line” initiatives at detroitmi.gov/dwsd.