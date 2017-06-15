Lions Trade For Former 2nd Overall Pick Greg Robinson

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired T Greg Robinson via trade from the Los Angeles Rams for an undisclosed draft pick and signed free agent T Cyrus Kouandjio. Contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions also announced that they have waived LS Jimmy Landes and T Arturo Uzdavinis.

Robinson (6-5, 332) enters his fourth NFL season after beginning his career with the Rams (2014-16). Last season he started at left tackle in all 14 games he played for Los Angeles.

A first-round draft selection (second overall) by the Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Auburn, Robinson has appeared in 46 games (42 starts) in his three NFL seasons. He started all 26 games that he played in during his time at Auburn (2011-13) and earned Associated Press First Team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2013.

Kouandjio (6-7, 322) comes to Detroit following a three-year stint with the Buffalo Bills (2014-16). He appeared in 12 games for the Bills last season, including five starts at left tackle.

Originally drafted by the Bills in the second round (44th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Kouandjio has played in 25 career games (seven starts). He started 27 games in his three years at Alabama and was a two-time National Champion (2012-13).