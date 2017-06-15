Man Rejects $11M Verdict, Chooses 2nd Trial Against Cops

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A man has rejected an $11 million reduced verdict and instead will take another trial against Genesee County officers who are accused of excessive force.

William Jennings believes his injuries at the county jail in 2010 are worth more than $11 million.

The original suit was filed against five former or current county officers.

Cohn said there’s “no doubt” that Jennings was the victim of excessive force after a drunken driving arrest in Flint Township.

Jail video showed officers acting aggressively after Jennings lowered his hand during a search. In the Genesee County jail he was pepper-sprayed, hit with a stun gun and restrained face-down with a hood over his face. He was restrained for more than two hours.

Besides having a second trial, attorney Kevin Ernst says Jennings can appeal Cohn’s decision to reduce the verdict.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)