Man Rejects $11M Verdict, Chooses 2nd Trial Against Cops

June 15, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Aggressive Cops, William Jennings

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A man has rejected an $11 million reduced verdict and instead will take another trial against Genesee County officers who are accused of excessive force.

William Jennings believes his injuries at the county jail in 2010 are worth more than $11 million.

The original suit was filed against five former or current county officers.

Cohn said there’s “no doubt” that Jennings was the victim of excessive force after a drunken driving arrest in Flint Township.

Jail video showed officers acting aggressively after Jennings lowered his hand during a search. In the Genesee County jail he was pepper-sprayed, hit with a stun gun and restrained face-down with a hood over his face. He was restrained for more than two hours.

Besides having a second trial, attorney Kevin Ernst says Jennings can appeal Cohn’s decision to reduce the verdict.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch