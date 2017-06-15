Miguel Cabrera To Auction Truck Built By Discovery Channel’s Diesel Brothers

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera will host the ninth annual “Keeping Kids in the Game” event, presented by Delta and Lear Corporation, on Thursday, July 27 at Comerica Park. During the live auction portion of the night, Cabrera’s truck, featured on Discovery Channel’s hit TV show, Diesel Brothers, will be auctioned off to raise money for children’s health and youth baseball.

The 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD is outfitted with a 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV front clip and Miguel Cabrera/Detroit Tigers-branded detailing. This one-of-a-kind truck will be featured in two upcoming episodes of the Diesel Brothers on the Discovery Channel, along with special appearances by MLB Network analysts Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and former Tigers first baseman Carlos Peña. The two-night special, DIESEL BROTHERS: THE DOUBLEHEADER, premieres on Monday, June 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and concludes on Thursday, June 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The special will also air in Spanish on Discovery Español on June 19 and June 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Cabrera’s truck will be on display throughout the Keeping Kids in the Game event and the auction will take place at approximately 10:00 p.m. Interested bidders unable to attend the event may contact the Detroit Tigers Foundation at Ashley.Robinson@tigers.com and verified bids will be accepted, along with live bids placed at the event.

Proceeds from the event support children’s health and youth baseball programs facilitated by the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities and the Miguel Cabrera Foundation, a charity established by Miguel and Rosangel Cabrera.

The event, the Detroit Tigers Foundation’s signature summer fundraiser features exclusive ballpark and field access, including self-guided tours of the home clubhouse, a VIP Dugout Photo Station and a private firework show. Guests at the event will also be treated to live entertainment, extraordinary auction items and a strolling dinner, along with beverages and cigars in the MotorCity Casino Hotel Tiger Club and the Lexus Cigar Lounge, presented by Paulson, Clancy & Friends. In addition, an exclusive VIP reception will be held in the Tigers home clubhouse. This event is a ticketed event and not open to the public.

While patrons and guests are enjoying the event festivities, the Detroit Tigers Foundation will host over 200 patients and family members from Children’s Hospital of Michigan and C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital for a special night under the lights at Comerica Park. The children and their families will enjoy dinner in the FOX Sports Detroit Brushfire Grill, have access to the playing field, dugouts and clubhouse, as well as enjoy face painters, balloon and temporary tattoo artists, ride the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel and meet special guests, including Tigers mascot PAWS and members of the 2017 Detroit Tigers. The children are invited through their respective Hospital Child Life departments.