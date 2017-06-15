Man Charged In Armed Robbery Outside Taylor Kroger Store

June 15, 2017 1:24 PM

TAYLOR (WWJ) – A 24-year-old man had been charged in an armed robbery outside a Downriver grocery store.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Jonathan A. Barker of Taylor was scheduled to be arraigned in 23rd District Court Thursday in connection with the alleged crime on Tuesday.

It is alleged that, at the 7000 block of Monroe in Taylor, Barker stole some personal property from a 64-year-old Taylor woman, and when she attempted to stop him by getting into the passenger side of his car, he sped away throwing her from the vehicle.

No details about the victim or what exactly was stolen were immediately released.

