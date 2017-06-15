This Old Man Jamming Out To Metallica Will Make Your Day [VIDEO]

June 15, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: metallica

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Everyone at one time or another has done something silly while driving their car. Whether you get caught picking your nose, making weird faces into your mirror or jamming out to music — we have all done it and have all been caught in the act.

That’s exactly what happened to this older gentleman.

This video has been viewed over 500,000 times on YouTube and I totally understand why. While head banging and just flat-out going nuts while driving this man shows us he sure loves himself some Metallica.

Whoever this guy is, I want to meet him. He is most likely the life of any party.

If you were off to a rough start this Thursday, this guy will help brighten up your day.

