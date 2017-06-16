Local Teen Wins Award For Futuristic Dodge Design

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s never too early to think about the future of cars and one local teen has done that in an award-winning fashion.

Paige Webb of Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills was awarded third place in Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s annual Drive for Design Contest. The other two winners come from Georgia and Delaware.

The contest consists of high school students designing what a 2047 Dodge would look like. The competition has been going on for five years now and some of the earlier winners are currently in design school.

“Drawing a car is almost as hard as drawing a human body,” Dodge Design Chief Mark Trostle told WWJ’s Jeff Gilbert. “Their proportions are so sensitive to capturing what a car looks like.”

Through the third place finish, Webb earns a two-week summer automotive design course at Lawrence Technological University, guests at EyesOn Design Vision Honored Black Tie and Silent Auction, three passes to EyesOn Design Car Show in Grosse Pointe, and Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. The grand prize winner receives a $50,000 scholarship to Lawrence Technological University.

Trostle said he was thrilled with the contestants’ drawings and designs, and believes the future is bright for the three winners.

“We are blown away with the level of maturity that these winners have put into their designs,” Trostle said. “I look at where I was in high school and they are certainly above where my skills were so it’s great to see.”