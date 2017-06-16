Detroit Woman Missing For A Week

June 16, 2017 2:50 PM
missing Detroit Woman Missing For A Week

Sherree Harris (Photos: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips from the public to find a missing woman who has some health problems.

Sharree Harris, 47, was last seen at her home in the 20000-block of Riopelle in Detroit on Friday, June 9. Police say she suffers from mental illness and also needs medication for her diabetes.

Police provided two photos of Harris, but no physical description was released.

Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1100.

