Shots Fired During Pre-Prom Party At Detroit High School

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have one man in custody in connection with a shooting outside of a high school on the city’s east side.
The situation unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday at Denby High School, on Kelly Road.
Police say a pre-prom gathering was taking place outside of the school when an argument and physical altercation broke out. After the fight multiple shots were fired, which sent students running in every direction.
The suspect was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.
As of now, no injuries have been reported.