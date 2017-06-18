Archer, Robertson Help Rays Bounce Back, Beat Tigers 3-2

June 18, 2017 5:48 AM

By DAVE HOGG/Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – Chris Archer pitched six strong innings, Daniel Robertson drove in two runs and scored a third, and the Tampa Bay Rays bounced back to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Saturday.

Detroit had won the first two games of the series, outscoring the Rays 18-7.

Archer (5-4) gave up two runs on six hits and a walk, striking out eight. Two relievers finished, with Jesus Colome getting five outs for his 19th save.

Mikie Mahtook led off the Detroit ninth with an infield single and took second on Jose Iglesias’s sacrifice, but Colome retired the next two batters.

Michael Fulmer (6-5) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings. He made his first start since receiving a cortisone shot to reduce inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Miguel Cabrera homered for Detroit.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

