Black Victims Of Decades-Old Discrimination Fight Tax Bills

June 18, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Hamtramck, Housing Discrimination, Tax Base

By ED WHITE/Associated Press

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) – A judge has suspended property tax bills at dozens of homes near Detroit in the latest round of a decades-old lawsuit over the destruction of black neighborhoods.
Hamtramck has struggled to fulfill an agreement to offer low-cost family housing as the remedy for discrimination in the 1950s and `60s. Now the city has another problem: protests over soaring tax bills on many of the homes that were given to victims or their relatives.

Mary Miner’s taxes went up 63 percent, to $2,600. Attorney Michael Barnhart predicts a wave of foreclosures if the city doesn’t reverse course. He says taxes must be part of affordable housing.
Hamtramck denies that it’s targeting blacks. A judge has ordered negotiations and stopped tax collections at 68 homes.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch