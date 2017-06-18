Ford Blue Oval Scholarships Awarded To Over 140 High School Students

DETROIT (WWJ) – More than 140 metro Detroit area high school graduates have been awarded scholarships for college.

WWJ’s Stephanie Davis was on hand as students became Blue Oval scholars.

Ford Motor Company is the benefactor behind the Ford Blue Oval Scholar Scholarships in the amount of $2000 each — awarded to students from 10 high schools including Cody, Osborne, Southeastern, Harper Woods, Mount Clemens, Ypsilanti and River Rouge schools.

“So the students are selected based on their achievement based on their potential based on their counselor — their recommendations,” says Pamela Alexander the director of Community Development.

Congratulations to @fordfreedom_ Blue Oval Scholars! 140 Det area HS students/10 schools awarded nearly $100,000 in scholarships. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/ydqiQzV6jK — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) June 18, 2017

Grades are not the only factor in selecting the award winners.

“The only criteria for this is that you have to have a ‘C’ average from a grade point average (GPA) perspective — but the students here have achieved so many other things in terms of community service – how they are supporting their families – how they are leaders within their schools but we look into the entire picture of the student,” says Alexander.

Monya Howard — one of the seniors awarded a scholarship says it’s a very rewarding experience. “I never thought I would get this far in high school — graduating was a really big accomplishment — so I’m very proud of myself.”

Howard is continuing her education at Macomb Community College in the fall.