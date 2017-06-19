Police Seek ‘Person Of Interest’ After Mom Shot Dead At Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a woman in her home near 8 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway, while her children were in other rooms.

According to investigators, the victim’s 14-year-old son heard arguing and then gunshots at the home in the 20000 block of Avon Sunday. He found his mother on the floor and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

The neighbor called 911 and the 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

Police said the victim’s 4-year-old daughter was also in the home at the time of the shooting, but neither child was physically hurt. The woman’s name was not immediately released.

Monday morning police said they want to speak with 38-year-old Earl Maxwell, whom they’re calling a “person of interest” in the shooting.

Maxwell is described as a black male, 38 years old, 5’8” tall with a “large stomach” and overall heavy build. Maxwell is bald with a beard and yellow-stained teeth and frequently wears sunglasses. He has a tattoo of the the name “Latrese” on his left arm.