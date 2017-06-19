Harbaugh Talks Up Another European Trip For Wolverines, Inviting Barack and Michelle Obama As Honorary Captains

June 19, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Jim Harbaugh, Michelle Obama, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh is talking up another trip to Europe for his Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh told reporters Saturday that the team voted for London, Paris and Normandy, France, for next year’s trip. The Michigan football team went to Rome this offseason, but Harbaugh said he thought afterward about the possibility of going to multiple locales next time.

Harbaugh spoke during a break in a camp for high school quarterbacks.

The Michigan coach also said he wants to have Barack and Michelle Obama as honorary captains for a game this coming season. He said the Wolverines are in the process of officially asking the former President and First Lady.
More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

