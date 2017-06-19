Michigan State Board of Canvassers, Part-Time Legislature, Brian Calley, Legislature
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Michigan State Board of Canvassers To Meet On Part-Time Legislature

June 19, 2017 2:17 PM

(WWJ) The Michigan State Board of Canvassers meets Wednesday, when they could decide to okay petitions for a part time legislature.

Lt. Governor Brian Calley is leading the way for this piece of legislature that would trim down the work calendar for legislators.

According to a previous AP story, legislators could meet no more than 90 consecutive days a year under the plan, unless the governor calls a special session. They now meet off and on throughout the year.

Their annual pay would be slashed from about $72,000 to an amount equaling about half of the average teacher’s salary, if lawmakers meet the full 90 days. Calley isn’t surprised that many of his former colleagues in Lansing aren’t happy with his idea to make Michigan’s legislature a part-time job.

“Well naturally the system is built to protect itself so it will always resist this change or reform,” Calley told WWJ. “But it already works in 41 other states that have limited calendars for law making. The idea that you have to make laws all year round is just not true. It’s not the way most states operate, including some really big states that are every bit as big and complicated as Michigan.”

Calley says his plan would make for a more efficient system and allow more people to run for public office. Right now, Calley says the only people who can afford to serve in the legislature are those who can completely walk away from the life and career they have.

“It’ll produce fewer laws likely because you’ll have a limited calendar or schedule for the lawmaking activities but then you’ll also open up service to a lot more people,” Calley said. “Today the only people that can serve are the ones that can completely walk away from whatever life or career that they have for a period of years.”

On a side note, Calley has been mentioned as a candidate for Governor in 2018, but he said he’s not ready to make any announcement right now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch