Muslims Leaving Mosque Targeted In Terror Attack In London Killing One

June 19, 2017 10:12 AM
LONDON (WWJ) – One man is dead and 10 other people injured in a targeted attack on a crowd of worshipers leaving a London mosque after midnight Ramadan prayers.

A man driving a van drove into the crowd — killed one person at the scene and injured others.

The driver, identified only as a 48-year-old white male, tried to run away but was held by onlookers until officers arrived.

CBS News reports that a man who said he helped tackle the van driver to the ground and hold him there until police arrived said the suspect kept shouting that he “wanted to kill more Muslims.”

Another witness, Khalid Amin, told the BBC that as members of the public seized the driver, “he was shouting, ‘all Muslims, I want to kill all Muslims.’ Literally, he said that. Word by word.”

 

 

