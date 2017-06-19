Oakland County Authorities Search For Runaway Teen Who May Be Armed

ORION TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Administrators at Lake Orion Community Schools have closed all buildings for the day — canceling summer school, day camp and other programs as authorities search for a teenager with a gun.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department says a former student ran away from home in Orion Township, early Monday morning, and it seems took his grandfather’s gun and ammunition with him.

Nathan Charles Greiwe, 16, was home on a weekend pass from Oakland County Children’s Village where he was lodged on a conviction for a similar incident in 2015, officials said.

Although there have been no known threats of violence, according to authorities, police and school officials are being cautious. Parents are asked to pick up their kids if they were participating in a program at Lake Orion schools.

“The student’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and there have been no threats made to any of our buildings or staff. This is simply a precautionary measure,” the district said, in a statement.

Sheriff’s Uniform Patrol Units are providing extra-patrols and detectives and patrol cars are searching for the juvenile who is believed to foot. Officials say he does not have a car.

Greiwe is described as 5’9” tall and around 140 lbs. with brown hair. He may be wearing black shorts, a white shirt with a Red Wings hoodie.

Sheriff’s officials ask that anyone who sees this missing teen use caution and call 911.

It’s unclear at this time of Lake Orion school buildings would reopen for programs on Tuesday. Administrators said an update will be provided when more information is available.