Khryi Thornton Suspended Six Games For Violating Substance Abuse Policy

June 20, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: Khyri Thornton, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The Lions re-signed Khyri Thornton to a two-year, $3.3 million contract in March, figuring he fit into their plans for the future.

Now, they won’t have him for the first six games of the 2017 season.

Thornton was suspended six games without pay on Tuesday for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. He will be eligible to return to the Lions’ active roster following the team’s October 15 game versus the Saints.

He is permitted to participate in all offseason practices and preseason games.

The 27-year-old defensive lineman played in 13 games for the Lions last season, his first with the team. He registered 18 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

The Lions beefed up the interior of their defensive line this offseason with the acquisitions of Akeem Spence, Jordan Hill, Ego Ferguson, Bruce Gaston and sixth-round draft pick Jeremiah Ledbetter. With the likes of Haloti Ngata and A’Shawn Robinson already locked in at defensive tackle, competition for playing time is hot.

Thornton certainly didn’t do himself any favors with a six-game suspension.

In all likelihood he will start the season on the reserve/suspended list, meaning he won’t count against the Lions’ 53-man roster.

